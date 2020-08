Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 11

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 866 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 39,891, a health official said.

With 19 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the toll crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,015, they said.

Of them, six died in Bhopal and two each in Gwalior, Jabalpur and Vidisha while one patient each succumbed in Sagar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Satna, Katni, Narsinghpur and Seoni, according to officials.

With 654 patients being discharged in the day, the number of recoveries in the state mounted to 29,674 while the tally of active cases reached 9,202.

The total number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, now stands at 8,724 and death toll at 333, a health bulletin said

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by the health department on August 11:

1 Babu Murai Colony - 1

2 Panki Park Pithampur - 4

3 Dhankhedi Sanwer - 1

4 Indraprastha Tower - 1

5 Patrakar Colony - 1

6 Karma Nagar - 1

7 Samarth Park - 1

8 Ashirwad Villa Nipania - 1

9 Ghosikheda Village - 1

10 Ayodhya Puri Colony Kodariya Mhow - 1

11 Gaurav Nagar - 1

12 Dongargaon Nayi Mhow - 1

13 Ward 8 Manpur - 1

14 Ward 8 Betma - 1

15 Chander - 1

16 Ward 13 Depalpur - 1

17 Police Station Depalpur - 1

18 Shanti Kunj Opp Bombay Hospital - 1

19 Ahilya Mata Chouraha - 1

20 Hariom Apartment - 1

21 New Gayatri Nagar - 1

22 Army Headquarters - 2

23 Om Shree Residency Mhow Gaon - 2

24 Akaya Khudel - 4

25 Kalindi Mid Town - 2

26 Green Valley Apartment Kanadia - 1

27 Rnt Marg - 1

28 Mahesh Guard Line - 5

29 Royal Raj Vilas - 1

30 Navda Village - 1

31 Rasalpur Mhow - 1

32 Malikhedi, Guran - 13

33 Kolu Warda Rau - 1

34 Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar - 5

35 Chandravati Ganj - 2

36 Nayi Basti Niranjanpur - 1

37 Sai Kripa Colony - 1

38 Pawanpuri Colony - 1

39 Suyash Vihar Colony - 1

40 Vasudev Nagar - 1

41 Ward 10 Sanwer - 3

42 Raja Bagh Colony Lal Bagh - 1

43 Pipliyahana - 7

44 Scheme 114 Lasudia - 2

45 Shalimar Township - 1

46 Kesar Bagh - 1

47 Shivdham Colony Limbodi - 1

48 Nandbagh Colony - 1

49 Vasant Vihar Colony - 1

50 Amrit Palace Nipaniya - 1

51 Telephone Nagar - 2

52 Sachidanand Nagar - 1

53 Satyasai Bagh Colony - 3

54 Kampel - 1

55 Kranti Kriplani Nagar - 1

56 Scheme 94 - 1

57 Suryadev Nagar - 2

58 Housing Board Colony Pithampur - 1

59 Aranya Nagar - 1

60 Shyam Nagar - 2

61 Rajiv Aawas Vihar - 1

62 Scheme 78 - 3

63 Bhavani Nagar - 1

64 Shubh Sampada Colony - 3

65 Chhatribagh - 1

66 Parsavnath Nagar Rto Road - 3

67 Gopal Bagh Manik Bagh Road - 3

68 Sheetal Nagar, Banganga - 1

69 Chhoti Khajrani Near Lig - 1

70 Radha Nagar - 2

71 Jawahar Nagar - 1

72 Akhand Nagar-Airport Road - 2

73 Prajapat Nagar - 7

74 Gurukripa Colony - 1

75 Nanda Nagar - 3

76 Bhagirathpura - 2

77 Dwarikapuri - 1

78 Jai Bhavani Nagar - 1

79 Index Medical College - 3

80 Manorama Ganj - 1

81 Vidhya Palace - 1

82 Maruti Nagar, Gori Nagar-Sukhliya - 5

83 Kushwah Nagar Banganga - 1

84 Snehlataganj - 3

85 Marimata - 1

86 Patni Pura - 1

87 Tilak Nagar - 1

88 South Gadra Khedi - 1

89 Narayan Bagh - 1

90 Indra Ekta Nagar-Musakhedi - 1

91 Vijay Nagar - 4

92 Mahesh Nagar-Raj Mohalla - 1

93 Palhar Nagar - 5

94 Parsi Mohalla-Chhawni - 5

95 Madina Nagar - 1

96 Sudama Nagar - 3

97 Tanjim Nagar - 1

98 Shehnai Residency-Khajrana - 3

Total- 186