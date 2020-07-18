Coronavirus in Indore: Administration planning to tackle likely rise in Covid cases

Indore: Following the sudden rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the district, divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and collector Manish Singh reviewed the various preparations on Saturday. To meet the future requirements it was decided to convert certain Green hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, including privates ones.

The review meeting was held at Residency, which was attended by Dr Jyoti Bindal, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Dr Amit Malakar from Health Department and various physicians from MYH, MRTB, Aurobindo Hospital and Index Medical College.