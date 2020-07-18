Coronavirus in Indore: 992 patients in 10 days! positive tally hits 6K mark

Indore: It seems the big bang has started in the city. In the last 10 days, the number of COVID-19 patients has risen in leaps and bounds and is close to 1000. With this, the number of patients in the city has crossed the 6000-mark. The actual patients’ tally reads 6,035 as per Saturday count. This is the highest rate of increase when it comes to per 1,000 patients found in Indore.

As many as 129 more patients were tested positive on Saturday out of 1, 957 sample reports received. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.59 percent.

One death took place on Saturday but the department officials added three more deaths of April which were not included earlier. The death figure stands at 292.

“These deaths were not mentioned earlier as their reports arrived after the patients breathed their last and among them some had tested positive. Also some of the deaths were not informed by private hospitals,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 1, 18, 457 and total number of samples tested positive are 6,035. As many as 1,814 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

“We have taken as many as 1,648 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,505 patients are undergoing treatment at various city-based hospitals. Total 4238 patients have been discharged so far.