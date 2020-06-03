Coronavirus in Indore: 88 Containment zones denotified

Indore: As many as 88 Corona-infected areas, earlier declared as containment areas, have been denotified, freeing them from the restrictions.

Collector Manish Singh issued the order based on the report submitted by ADMs Dinesh Jain and Abhay Bedekar. Through the 9 orders issued on Wednesday, 88 containment areas have been denotified. It is noteworthy that no Covid-19 person has been found from these 21 areas even after 21 days. All residents of these areas have been surveyed by doctors and the rapid response team. And the possible symptoms of corona have not been reflected in anyone residing there. In all these areas, mass sanitization has conducted. In addition, Ayurvedic medicines are used by all residents and the Arogya Setu app has also been downlaoded by them.