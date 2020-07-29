Coronavirus in Indore: 84 test positive, 184 patients dischagrged

Eighty four out of 889 samples tested returned positive on Wednesday, taking the tally of corona cases to 7,216 and rate of positive patients to 9.45%. Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking toll to 310 and death rate to 4.3%.

“A 68-year-old man of Mangalmurti Dham and 75-year-old man of Bisnawda village succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,34,644 samples had been tested till Wednesday night and 7,216 were found positive. As many as 776 samples had tested negative on Wednesday.

“We have taken 1,665 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1914 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,992 patients have been discharged so far.

184 patients discharged, highest in one day

According to the bulletin released by health department, 184 people were discharged on Wednesday, highest in a day. The discharged patients include 107 discharged from Covid care centre at Sewakunj Hospital, 31 from Index Medical College, and 47 from Shri Aurobindo Hospital.