Coronavirus in Indore: 8 more containment areas denotified

Amid the terrifying increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients, there is a modicum of relief in the news that 8 more containment areas were denotified on Friday. On Thursday, 4 such areas were denotified, but there are still 384 containment areas left in the city.

Areas from where not a single COVID-19 positive case has been reported in the preceding 21-day period and no one has shown any symptoms of coronavirus are being removed from the containment list.

On the report of ADM Dinesh Jain - Kanyakubj Nagar, Om Vihar, Vidya Palace, Gurukrupa Colony and on the report of ADM Pawan Jain, Sutar Gali, Ratlam Kothi, Mishra Vihar Geeta Bhawan and 4 Jawahar Marg, Sanwer have been denotified from the list of the containment area.

Action has been taken as per the protocol in these areas. Every household has been surveyed by doctors and RRT team in the containment area, but no one was found with any symptoms. These areas have been fully sanitised and residents have been given Ayurvedic medicines.