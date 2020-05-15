Coronavirus in Indore: 79 test positive in Indore

On Friday, 79 out of 1,055 samples tested returned positive for COVID-19 taking total count of patients in Indore to 2,378. Number of samples tested till date also crossed 20,000-mark and percentage of positive patients now stands at 11.52.

One more patient lost battle against corona taking city toll to 99. “A 57-year-old man of Ganesh Mandir succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said. He was suffering from co-morbid conditions, including acute kidney injury.

According to CMHO bulletin, till Friday night, 20,645 samples had been tested and 2,378 of them had returned positive. “We collected 1,529 more samples during the day,” Jadia said.

As many as 1,179 patients are under treatment in various hospitals, while 55 were released from quarantine centres after completing 14 days in isolation.

Total samples tested: 20,645

Total positive: 2,378

Positive per cent: 11.52

Death per cent on positive patients: 4.16 (99 deaths)

Total positive on first 10,000 samples: 1,681

Positive per cent on first 10,000 samples: 16.14

Death per cent on positive patients: 4.82 (81 deaths)

Total positive in next 10,000 samples: 697

Positive percent in next10,000 samples: 6.97

Death percent on positive patients: 2.58 (18 deaths)

Gap in tested and collected samples widens

While Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal denied any backlog or pendency, the difference in samples tested and received tell a different tale. Sources said that MGM Medical College is not getting kits for RNA extraction and testing. The college is dependent on private laboratories, which don’t have any issue in testing samples.

Samples tested and collected in a week

Date- Samples tested- Samples collected

May 8- 1407- 1611

May 9- 1196- 973

May 10- 1105- 1128

May 11- 1044- 1418

May 12- 1026- 1375

May 13- 1422- 1728

May 14- 1053- 1754

May 15- 1055- 1529

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Total: 9,308- 11,516