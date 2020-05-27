Coronavirus in Indore: 78 test positive, corona tally now 3,260

Indore: Rate of COVID-19 positive patients once again fell to 8.75% on Wednesday from Tuesday's 9.45% after 78 patients out 891 samples returned positive taking the number of positive cases in Indore to 3,260.

Three more deaths were reported on Wednesday taking toll to 122.

"A 65-year-man of Banda Basti Mhow, a 65-year-old woman of Khajrana and a 65-year-old woman of Pancham Ki Phel succumbed to the disease during treatment," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said. One of them ha dco-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension while details of remaining two couldn't be gathered by officials.

According to bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 32,404 and total number of samples tested positive is 3,260.

As many as 769 samples tested negative on Wednesday. "We have taken 1,317 more samples," he added.

As many as1,583 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. 57 people were discharged from quarantine centres. Total 1555 patients have been discharged so far.

Co-morbidity caused deaths in 80% cases: Death Audit panel

Death audit committee constituted by Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi to audit 10% deaths in the division found that more than 80% patients had died due to co-morbid conditions. Moreover, the committee also found that a Khandwa patient could have been saved if doctors had referred him to a hospital with better facilities on time. Tripathi told reporters that appropriate steps would be taken on the basis of committee report and reason behind other deaths too would be reviewed.