Coronavirus in Indore: 76 more positive, rate of positive percent rose to 12.69 percent

Indore: After dropping to below 4%, the COVID-19 infection rate is on an upward swing. On Thursday, it reached 12.69% from Wednesday’s 9.16%.

Indore’s count of positive cases reached 2, 850 after 76 out of 599 samples returned positive on Thursday. The number of samples that tested negative during the day stood at 521.

Two more deaths were reported on Thursday taking city toll to 109. “A 70-year-old man of Patnipura and a 65-year-old man of Mahawar Nagar died on May 18 but their sample reports returned positive on Thursday,”CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

Both patients had diabetes and hypertension as co morbid conditions.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 27,425 samples had been tested till Thursday night and 2,850 of them had returned positive. “We have taken 465 more samples today,” he added.

As many as1,461 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city and 11 people were discharged from quarantine centres.