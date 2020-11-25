Coronavirus in Indore: 572 positive, 3 deaths; positive % pegged at 11.55

Indore: As many as 572 patients tested positive out of 4, 954 sample reports received on Wednesday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 11.55 per cent and total number of patients reached 39, 966. Three deaths were reported which pegged the toll at 746 so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 48, 8182. As many as 4,328 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

The department has taken 5,498 more samples for testing including 2,920 RTPCR samples and 2,578 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 3,896 patients are going under treatment in various city-based hospitals. Total 35,324 patients have been discharged so far.

226 patients added in discharged list after reconciliation

As many as 226 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation.

Health officials said these were patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.