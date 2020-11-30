Coronavirus in Indore: 542 test positive, 3 deaths in city

Indore: As many as 542 patients tested positive out of 5617 sample reports received on Monday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9.65 percent and total number of positive reached to 42691. Three deaths were reported due to which total number of deaths reached to 763, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday night was 513289. As many as 5033 samples were tested negative on Monday.

Department has taken 5488 more samples for testing including 3473 RTPCR samples and 2015 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4594 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 37334 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 354 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Monday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.