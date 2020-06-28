Coronavirus in Indore: 49 test positive, four more die

Indore: The number of deaths remained constant even on Sunday. With four more persons succumbing, the death toll reached 226.
Rate of positive patients was recorded at 3.24 per cent on Sunday with 49 testing positive out of 1,512 samples reports received. Total number of patients now read 4664.
DEATH AUDIT
All four who died on Sunday were men.
*A 72-year-old from Khajrana
* 73-year-old from Malharganj
* 65-year-old from Scheme 114
*78-year-old from Juna Risala
According to CMHO’s bulletin, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 83,136 and total number of samples tested positive are 4,664.
“We have taken as many as 958 more samples,” he added. As many as 1,003 patients are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals. So far, 3,435 patients have been discharged.
