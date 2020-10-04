Coronavirus in Indore: 454 positive, five deaths in a day

Indore: As many as 454 patients were found positive out of 3105 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 14.62 percent and total number of patients reached to 26382.

Five deaths were reported total number of deaths reached 597, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 315232. As many as 2630 samples were tested negative on Sunday.

“We have taken as many as 1772 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 4439 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 21346 patients have been discharged so far.

363 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 363 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Sunday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.