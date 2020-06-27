Coronavirus in Indore: 40 test positive, death toll 222

Indore

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.61 per cent on Saturday with 40 patients tested positive out of 1,534 samples reports received. With this, total number of patients now read 4,615. Four more deaths were reported on Saturday with which the death toll reached 222.

DEATH AUDIT

A 75-year-old woman of Murai Mohalla

70-year-man from Bohara Bazaar

65-year Malharganj man

62-year-old man from MIG Colony

CMHO

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 81,624 and total number of samples tested positive were 4,615.

“We have taken as many as 1,335 more samples,” he added. As many as 978 patients are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals. So far, 3,415 patients have been discharged.