Coronavirus in Indore: 313 test positive, 4 deaths in 24-hr

Indore: Number of positive patients again crossed 300-mark. As many as 313 patients were found positive out of 3,391 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9.23% and total number of patients reached to 36,623. Three deaths were reported taking the toll to 726, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 457102. As many as 303 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken only 1328 more samples for testing as officials trust more on RAT. As many as 2324 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 33573 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 102 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.