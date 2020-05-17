Coronavirus in Indore: 30 containment zones de-notified - check full list

Amid the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients, there was some good news when 30 containment zones were denotified on Sunday. There are still 354 containment areas left in the city.

Collector and district magistrate Manish Singh issued the denotification order following a report received from the SDMs of the area.

1. Shershah Suri Nagar, Khajrana

2. Sai Dham Colony, M R 9

3. Vishwadham Colony M R 9

4. Daktar Colony, Khajrana

5. Tanzeem Nagar, Khajrana

6. 180, Goyal Vihar

7. Brijeshwari Colony

8. 370, Tilak Nagar

9. Scheme No. 104

10. Pearl Galaxy, Bicholi Mardana

11. A.S.P Bungalow, Cant Area, Mhow

12. Police Line, Mhow Thana

13. Manpur Police Station

14. Teen Gali, Mhow

15. Kirwani Mohalla, Mhow

16. Chowpati Madarsa, Mhow

17. Gulab Nagar, Mhow

18. Main Street, Mhow

19. Chandar Marg, Mhow

20. Hammal Mohalla, Mhow

21. Regiment Bazaar, Mhow

22. Bakhtawar Gali, Mhow

23. Choodi Gali, Mhow

24. Lalji ki Basti, Mhow

25. Sneh Nagar

26. Ganesh Nagar

27. Shyam Nagar, Manik bagh

28. Vishnupuri Colony Main

29. Sant Nagar, Khandwa Road

30. Sampat Farm

These areas have been fully sanitised and residents have been given Ayurvedic medicines.