Coronavirus in Indore: 30 containment zones de-notified - check full list

Amid the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients, there was some good news when 30 containment zones were denotified on Sunday. There are still 354 containment areas left in the city.
Collector and district magistrate Manish Singh issued the denotification order following a report received from the SDMs of the area.
1. Shershah Suri Nagar, Khajrana
2. Sai Dham Colony, M R 9
3. Vishwadham Colony M R 9
4. Daktar Colony, Khajrana
5. Tanzeem Nagar, Khajrana
6. 180, Goyal Vihar
7. Brijeshwari Colony
8. 370, Tilak Nagar
9. Scheme No. 104
10. Pearl Galaxy, Bicholi Mardana
11. A.S.P Bungalow, Cant Area, Mhow
12. Police Line, Mhow Thana
13. Manpur Police Station
14. Teen Gali, Mhow
15. Kirwani Mohalla, Mhow
16. Chowpati Madarsa, Mhow
17. Gulab Nagar, Mhow
18. Main Street, Mhow
19. Chandar Marg, Mhow
20. Hammal Mohalla, Mhow
21. Regiment Bazaar, Mhow
22. Bakhtawar Gali, Mhow
23. Choodi Gali, Mhow
24. Lalji ki Basti, Mhow
25. Sneh Nagar
26. Ganesh Nagar
27. Shyam Nagar, Manik bagh
28. Vishnupuri Colony Main
29. Sant Nagar, Khandwa Road
30. Sampat Farm
These areas have been fully sanitised and residents have been given Ayurvedic medicines.
