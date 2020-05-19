Coronavirus in Indore: 30 containment areas of Indore declared COVID-19 free

The District Administration of Indore declared 30 containment areas COVID-19 free, on Tuesday. With 72 more positive cases, city’s tally of corona cases reached 2,637 and is speeding towards 3,000 mark. Two more deaths were reported on Monday, taking death toll to 103.

Despite an upward trend in the positive cases which stood at 7.98% from 6.22% in past two days, few containment areas were declared free of corona virus and the list goes so;

1. Sher Shah Suri Nagar, Khajrana

2. Sai Dham Colony, MR 9

3. Vishwadham Colony, MR 9

4. Daktaar Colony, MR 9

5. Tazeem Nagar, Khajrana

6. 180 Goyal Vihar

7. Brajeshwari Colony

8. 370 Tilak Nagar

9. Scheme No 140

10. Sampat Farm

11. 60 Pearl Galaxy, Bhicholi Mardana

12. ASP Bunglow Cantt Area, Mhow

13. Police Line, Mhow Police Station

14. Police Station Manpur

15. Teen Gali Masjid, Mhow

16. Kirwani Mohalla, Mhow

17. Chaupati Madarsa, Mhow

18. Gulaab Nagar, Mhow

19. Main Street, Mhow

20. Chandra Nagar, Mhow

21. Hammal Mohalla, Mhow

22. Regiment Bazaar, Mhow

23. Bakhtavar Gali, Mhow

24. Chudi Gali, Mhow

25. Lalji ki Basti, Mhow

26. Sneh Nagar (566) Raj Ratan Multi

27. Ganesh Nagar, Khandwa Road

28. Shyam Nagar, Manikbagh Road

29. Vishnupuri Colony (Main)

30. Sant Nagar Khandwa Road