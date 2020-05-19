Coronavirus in Indore: 30 containment areas of Indore declared COVID-19 free

The District Administration of Indore declared 30 containment areas COVID-19 free, on Tuesday. With 72 more positive cases, city’s tally of corona cases reached 2,637 and is speeding towards 3,000 mark. Two more deaths were reported on Monday, taking death toll to 103.
Despite an upward trend in the positive cases which stood at 7.98% from 6.22% in past two days, few containment areas were declared free of corona virus and the list goes so;
1. Sher Shah Suri Nagar, Khajrana
2. Sai Dham Colony, MR 9
3. Vishwadham Colony, MR 9
4. Daktaar Colony, MR 9
5. Tazeem Nagar, Khajrana
6. 180 Goyal Vihar
7. Brajeshwari Colony
8. 370 Tilak Nagar
9. Scheme No 140
10. Sampat Farm
11. 60 Pearl Galaxy, Bhicholi Mardana
12. ASP Bunglow Cantt Area, Mhow
13. Police Line, Mhow Police Station
14. Police Station Manpur
15. Teen Gali Masjid, Mhow
16. Kirwani Mohalla, Mhow
17. Chaupati Madarsa, Mhow
18. Gulaab Nagar, Mhow
19. Main Street, Mhow
20. Chandra Nagar, Mhow
21. Hammal Mohalla, Mhow
22. Regiment Bazaar, Mhow
23. Bakhtavar Gali, Mhow
24. Chudi Gali, Mhow
25. Lalji ki Basti, Mhow
26. Sneh Nagar (566) Raj Ratan Multi
27. Ganesh Nagar, Khandwa Road
28. Shyam Nagar, Manikbagh Road
29. Vishnupuri Colony (Main)
30. Sant Nagar Khandwa Road
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)