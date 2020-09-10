Coronavirus in Indore: 29 private hospitals told to keep 1,024 beds reserved for Covid cases

Indore: Overseeing the increasing cases of COVID-19, district administration has ordered 29 private hospitals to keep 1,024 beds reserved for patients of coronavirus, on Thursday.

As per the orders released by Collector Manish Singh, out of 1,024 beds 264 would be ICU beds, 89 HDU beds, 535 beds will be oxygen and 236 will be general beds.

Hospitals will have to keep the directed number of beds reserved and also to charge the patients only on the basis of district administration guidelines.

Steps have been taken by the administration to ensure availability of beds for the patients as number of COVID-19 patients has been increasing daily and on an average over 250 new patients coming daily.

The recent death audit report of administration has also revealed that many patients died as they didn’t get treatment on time due to unavailability of beds.

List of hospitals with reserved beds

Hospital- Beds

Apollo Hospital- 32

Apple Hospital- 108

Arihant Hospital- 46

Bombay Hospital- 75

CHL Hospital- 60

Choithram Hospital- 128

Cloth Market- 36

Eureka Hospital- 15

Geeta Bhawan Hospital- 43

Gokuldas Hospital- 48

Greater Kailash Hospital- 45

Gurjar Hospital- 15

Robert Nursing Home- 13

St Francis Hospital- 30

Shakuntala Hospital- 14

Shalby Hospital- 45

SMS Energy Hospital- 15

SNG Hospital- 14

Suyash Hospital- 30

Synergy Hospital- 49

Unique Hospital- 30

Verma Union Hospital- 30

Vishesh Hospital- 32

Gaurav Hospital- 35