Coronavirus in Indore: 29 more discharged, recovery rate over 75 percent

Indore: As many as 29 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday. These patients also include a two-year-old girl and a 70-year-old man.

All of them expressed their gratitude towards the doctors and staff of the hospital for taking their care and supporting them to come out of the disease.

The city’s recovery rate till June 30 was pegged at 75 per cent as 3554 patients were discharged successfully out of 4734 patients tested positive. Only 950 people are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals.