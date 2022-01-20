Coronavirus in Indore: 2838 test positive; Positivity rate stands at 24.71%

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of covid cases in the city witnessed a downfall with 2838 testing positive on Thursday.

The rate of positivity stood at 24.71%, reporting zero deaths.

Notably, the city, for the first time on Wednesday, crossed the mark of 3000. It was the highest jump in cases in a single day as 958 cases were increased in a single day.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,62,029 on Thursday after an addition of 9,385 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,553, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 11.7 per cent as against 9.8 per cent on Wednesday, when the state had recorded 7,597 infections, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madhya Pradesh's recovery count rose to 8,01,735 after 3,616 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 49,741 active cases, the official said.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:18 PM IST