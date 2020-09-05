Coronavirus in Indore: 276 test positive, tally now 14,591

Indore: On Saturday, 276 out of 2,726 samples returned positive taking city’s corona tally to 14,591. Toll went up to 418 after three more deaths.

According to CMHO bulletin, 2,31,517 samples had been tested till Saturday evening and 14,591 of them returned positive. On Saturday, 2,441 samples tested negative.

“We have taken 984 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said. As many as 4,034 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 10,139 patients have been discharged so far.

243 discharged, recovery rate 69.49 percent

Highest number of patients was discharged on Saturday i.e. 243. With this, the number of discharged patients has crossed 10,000-mark to reach 10,139. Recovery rate on Saturday was over 69.49%. Meanwhile, senior IPS officer Neeraj Manloi, BJP leader Ranjana Baghel and Mukam Singh Karade were admitted to Aurobindo Hospital after they tested positive for corona.

Pradeep Kasliwal passes away

Renowned industrialist and social activist Pradeep Kasliwal passed away on Saturday. He was 72. Kasliwal was admitted to Vishesh Hospital after testing Covid-19 positive about a month ago.

However, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Vishesh Hospital Dr CS Pandit said that he had recovered from corona and his report too had returned negative. However, he died due to heart ailment. He was a member and office-bearer of over 25 social and religious associations.