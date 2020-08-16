Coronavirus in Indore: 245 Highest number of positive cases in one day, tally crosses 10,000 mark

Indore: Time to step on gas? It seems so… Number of COVID-19 cases is increasing by leaps and bounds. With 245 cases being reported on Sunday, it was the highest number of cases in a single day so far. Unfortunately, with this, Indore’s positive tally crossed the 10K Covid ‘club class’ mark.

With 245 patients being tested positive out of 3359 sample reports received on Sunday, rate of positive patients was recorded at 7.29 per cent and total number of patients read 10049, to be precise.

Two deaths were reported and the toll audit is currently pegged at 344.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 179008. As many as 3089 samples were tested negative on Sunday.

“We have taken as many as 2047 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 3087 patients are undergoing treatment at various city-based hospitals. So far, 6,618 patients have been discharged.

60 discharged but 280 more added after reconciliation

As many as 60 patients were discharged from city hospitals on Sunday but health department added 280 more patients in the list after reconciliation.

“Some private hospitals didn’t inform about the patients being discharged due to which they were added now,” officials said.

Over 1000 cases in 5 days, highest rate of increase since inception

Cases- Date- Deaths- Days

1029- April 23- 55- -----

2016- May 11- 92- 18

3008- May 23- 111- 12

4029- June 12- 166- 20

5043- July 8- 255- 26

6035- July 18- 292- 10

7058- July 27- 304- 9

8014- August- 5 325- 9

9069- August- 11 337- 6

10049- August- 16 347- 5