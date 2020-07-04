Coronavirus in Indore: 23 more test positive, 3 more die

Indore: Rate of positive patients of COVID-19 was reduced to 1.81 percent on Saturday as 23 patients tested positive out of 1,271 samples reports received. With this, the total number of patients now reads 4,833.

Three more deaths were reported on Saturday and the death tally stood at 244.

“A 53-year-old female of Khajrana, and 42-year-old female of Mhow and 63-year-old male of Azad Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 91,459 and total number of samples tested positive are 4,833. As many as 1,238 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

“We have taken as many as 1,584 more samples,” he added.

As many as 817 patients are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals. A total of 3,772 patients have been discharged so far.