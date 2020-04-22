Coronavirus in Indore: 2 IPS among 11 cops test positive

Indore: So far, 11 policemen including 2 IPS officers have tested positive of COVID-19 in the city. After the death of inspector Devendra Kumar Chandrawanshi, the policemen have increased precautionary measures to save themselves from the virus. However, the senior officials said that the morale of the policemen is high and they are working in the field with more energy under WHO guidelines.

The policemen are undergoing treatment in the hospital and their situation is stated to be stable. The officials said that the constant checking of the policemen is being done in the district as the city where more than 950 cases of coronavirus reported in the district till the filing of the report. It is said that thousands of policemen are deployed including containment areas of the district.

21 policemen tested negative

The police department has been playing an important role in the combat against COVID-19 in the city. IG Vivek Sharma discussed with the Collector and constituted two 'dedicated' teams for testing in the police department. COVID-19 test of more than 70 police officers and employees and their families was done in three days and out of which 21 people were negative. It is a relief for the police department. The officers and employees whose results have been found negative have been sent back on duty and the test result of others is awaited.

The screening of Nagar Suraksha Samiti Members is also being done and more than 1300 people have been screened so far.