Coronavirus in Indore: 194 new cases, rate of positive cases breaches 12% mark

Indore: Number of Covid-19 cases is rising swiftly in the city and so is the rate of positive patients. With 194 new positive cases on Saturday, the rate of positive patients breached 12-mark and was recorded at 12.22%. Such increase in rate of positive patients has been reported for the first time after April.

The number of corona cases in the city too crossed 11,000-mark and reached 11,161. Four deaths too were reported during the day, taking toll to 360.

A 67-year-old man of Maa Sharda Nagar, 65-year-old woman of Chandrabhaga, 90-year-old man of Vaishali Nagar, and a 88-year-old man of Jay Jagat Colony succumbed to the disease.

According to CMHO bulletin, 1,92,920 samples were tested till Saturday evening and 11,161 of them returned positive. On Saturday, 1,588 samples were tested.