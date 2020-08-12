Coronavirus in Indore: 188 test positive, 3 fall prey to virus

Indore: As many as 188 positive cases were found out of 2,725 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.9 percent and with this the total number of corona positive patients reached 9257.

Three more deaths were also reported with which total number of deaths reached to 340, so far. Deceased include 70-year-old Rahat Indori, 56-year-old Aruna Malik of Old Palasia, and 69-year-old Ramchandra Karda of Manik Bagh succumbed to the disease during treatment.

The deceased had comorbidities including diabetes.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 1,65,285 and total number of samples tested positive are 9257. As many as 2725 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. “We have taken as many as 3359 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 2751 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 6166 patients have been discharged so far.