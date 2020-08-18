Coronavirus in Indore: 176 test positive, 1 death reported

Indore: On Tuesday, 176 new cases were reported in Indore after 2,673 samples were put to test. With this rate of positive patients now stands at 6.7%. Number of corona patients in the city reached 10,370.

One more death was reported taking toll to 346. A 69-year-old woman of Ward No 14 succumbed to the virus.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,83,537 samples have been tested positive till Tuesday night and 10,370 of them returned positive. As many as 2,462 samples tested negative on Tuesday.

“We have taken 3,368 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said. As many as 3,277 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 6,747 patients have been discharged so far.