Coronavirus in Indore: 157 more infected, positivity dropped below 5 percent for first time in the month

Indore: As many as 157 positive patients were found out of 3413 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.6 percent and total number of patients reached to 9414. Highest number of sample reports was received in one day as earlier 3107 samples reports were received in June 10.

One more death was also reported with which total number of deaths reached to 341, so far.

63-year-old Komal Jain of Vandana Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment.

The deceased had comorbidities including diabetes others issues.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 168698 and total number of samples tested positive are 9414. As many as 3232 samples were tested negative on Thursday.

“We have taken as many as 2500 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 2882 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 6191 patients have been discharged so far.