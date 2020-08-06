Coronavirus in Indore: 145 new cases in 24 hours

Indore: Corona continues unabated in city with 145 new cases being reported on Thursday. With this total number of corona cases have now gone up to 8,159 and rate of positive patients to 7.39%.

Three more Indoreans lost fight against Covid-19, taking toll to 328.

In all 1,961 samples were tested during the day and 1,799 of them tested negative.

An 80-year-old man of Dhanwantri Nagar, 66-year-old man of Saibagh Colony, and a 61-year-old man of Pipliyahana succumbed to the disease.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,49,534 samples have been tested till date and 8,159 of them have tested positive.

“We have taken 2,088 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said. As many as 2,060 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 5,771 patients have been discharged so far.