Coronavirus in Indore: 14 tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test

Indore: District administration has started Rapid Antigen test in the city with an aim to increasing testing from Tuesday.

As many as 14 patients have been tested positive for Covid-19 out of 219 samples collected on the first day, which translates into a positive rate of 6.39 per cent.

“These samples were taken in 11 areas that fall under SDMs in the city. We have shifted those patients who tested positive to the hospitals for treatment,” nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that sampling and testing will be increased from Wednesday as fewer samples were tested on the first day. Patients will get results of Rapid Antigen Test in 15-30 minutes.