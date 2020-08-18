Coronavirus in Indore: 14 tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test

Indore: District administration has started Rapid Antigen test in the city with an aim to increasing testing from Tuesday.
As many as 14 patients have been tested positive for Covid-19 out of 219 samples collected on the first day, which translates into a positive rate of 6.39 per cent.
“These samples were taken in 11 areas that fall under SDMs in the city. We have shifted those patients who tested positive to the hospitals for treatment,” nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.
He added that sampling and testing will be increased from Wednesday as fewer samples were tested on the first day. Patients will get results of Rapid Antigen Test in 15-30 minutes.
A training programme was also organised by administration at Ravindranatya Grah on Monday for the teams to conduct the tests in the city.
“As many as 89 teams have been constituted for the work. These teams include 25 RRT teams of rural areas and 44 teams in fever clinics. More teams with each SDM will also be deployed for the work,” officials said.
Those who were found negative but having symptoms will be tested through other methods including RT-PCR for confirmation. Kits were distributed to teams on Tuesday.
