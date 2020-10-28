Coronavirus in Indore: 126 test positive, no death

Indore: It’s good news for Indore as no Covid death was reported for three days in a row. But 126 patients were found positive out of 4,854 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.6 percent and total number of patients reached to 33845.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 3,95,007 and 4721 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. Department has taken only 1247 more samples for testing as officials trust more on RAT. As many as 3178 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 29988 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 121 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.