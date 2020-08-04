Coronavirus in Indore: 100-year-old Rukmani Chauhan from Khargone beats COVD-19

She was born when the entire world was battling with the Spanish Flu, about a century back and at an age of 100 she overcame COVID-19, a pandemic that triggered panic across the globe.

Rukmani Chauhan, of Barwah town of Khargone, set an example for thousands of people who are battling COVID-19 and undergoing treatment these days.

The 100-year-old woman is believed to be one of the oldest in the country to have survived coronavirus.

After her COVID-19 report came negative on Sunday, she celebrated by walking up to the terrace for a breath of monsoon air.

Doctors treating her since she reported the disease said beside her age, Rukmani also suffered from the cancer and her recovery will give booster dose to those who are currently undergoing treatment particularly the elderly people during the pandemic.

Sub-divisional magistrate Milind Dhokey informed that on July 21, she was reported COVID-19. Beside her illness, her age was a major challenge ahead doctors. Doctors immediately isolated her and began treatment. Apart from Rukmani Chouhan, her grandson was also tested positive and he was also discharged after treatment.

SDM Dhokey added that doctors first counselled as they were in shock after they got her report.

Meanwhile after a fortnight treatment and her willpower enabled her to overcome the pandemic. Her family members took sigh of relief as soon as she returned home.