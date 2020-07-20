Coronavirus in Indore: 100-plus cases for 5 consecutive days, tally reaches now 6,155

Indore has seen COVID-19 case jumps of over 100 for the past five days, taking the count in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit district to 6,155, an official said on Monday.

Between July 15 and 19, the number of cases detected per day was 136, 129, 145, 129 and 120 respectively, he said, adding that the infection count was once again on the rise.

So far, 295 people have died and 4,292 have been discharged following recovery.

The health department is expecting that the caseload will peak by July-end or the beginning of August.

Indore (Revenue) Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma said, "We had expected, with the unlocking process, the virus would expand its footprint. We are taking steps to combat the spread."

People with symptoms are being identified quickly, which has resulted in decline in deaths, he added.

However, as on Monday morning, the mortality rate in Indore was 4.79 per cent, as against 2.46 per cent at the national level.