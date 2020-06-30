Coronavirus in Indore: 100 discharged as city reports 25 new cases

Indore: Tuesday brought some relief in terms of COVID-19 cases in city as only 25 patients tested positive while 100 were discharged.

Rate of COVID positive patients was recorded at 1.63% as 25 out of 1,531 samples tested positive taking number of cases to 4,734. Three more deaths were reported on Tuesday taking toll to 232.

“A 27-year-old man of Shivnath Nagar, 78-year-old man of Bajrang Nagar, and 62-year-old woman of Chhatrapati Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Tuesday night was 86,235 and number of positive samples are 4,734. As many as 1497 samples tested negative on Tuesday.

“We have taken 1,217 more samples,” he added.

As many as 950 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 3,552 patients have been discharged so far.

97 deaths in June, death rate 4.9%

While the number of cases witnessed a decline in June, 97 deaths were reported in last 30 days. Moreover, four deaths took place on 15 out of 30 days of the month. On May 31, Indore tally stood at 3539 positive cases and 135 deaths, which increased to 232 deaths over 4,734 cases. The rate of deaths over positive patient increased from 3.81% on May 31 to 4.9% on June 30.