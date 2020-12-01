Coronavirus at new peak: 595 positive, four deaths in Indore

Indore: Corona cases scaled new height in Indore on Tuesday as 595 samples out 5,274 returned positive during the day. The increase in cases vis-à-vis Monday was 53.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 11.28% while city’s corona tally went up to 43,286. Four deaths were also reported during the day, taking toll to 767.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Tuesday night was 5,18,563. As many as 4,629 samples tested negative on Tuesday.

Department took 5,280 more samples for testing, including 3,004 RTPCR samples and 2,276 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4,556 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 37,963 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 308 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Tuesday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these patients were discharged from hospitals without informing the health department.