Coronavirus Alert in Indore: Isolation wards at Govt PC Sethi Hospital, MYH

Indore: Swinging into action following high alert for Coronavirus in the state, District Health Department established an isolation ward for suspected patients at Government PC Sethi Hospital.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College too held an emergency meeting for the same and decided to prepare a six-bedded isolation ward in TB and Chest Department for the patients.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “We are setting up the ward in the PC Sethi Hospital in which all the required medicines and equipment will be kept. We have also directed hospitals and appealed to the people to monitor cases of severe cough and cold and to take continuous follow-up to identify the virus at an early stage.”

He said that a help desk has also been established at the city airport which will monitor the health of people who travelled to China and Hong Kong in the last 14 days or more. “Those who have not completed 14 days of their travel will be kept in isolation for treatment and their samples would be sent for testing,” he added.