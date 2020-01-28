Coronavirus Alert in Indore: Isolation wards at Govt PC Sethi Hospital, MYH

Indore: Swinging into action following high alert for Coronavirus in the state, District Health Department established an isolation ward for suspected patients at Government PC Sethi Hospital.
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College too held an emergency meeting for the same and decided to prepare a six-bedded isolation ward in TB and Chest Department for the patients.
According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “We are setting up the ward in the PC Sethi Hospital in which all the required medicines and equipment will be kept. We have also directed hospitals and appealed to the people to monitor cases of severe cough and cold and to take continuous follow-up to identify the virus at an early stage.”
He said that a help desk has also been established at the city airport which will monitor the health of people who travelled to China and Hong Kong in the last 14 days or more. “Those who have not completed 14 days of their travel will be kept in isolation for treatment and their samples would be sent for testing,” he added.
The CMHO also confirmed that no suspected patient of the disease has been reported so far.
Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal called an emergency meeting to discuss the preparedness to handle the situation and directed for the preparation of an isolation ward in TB and Chest Department.
She chaired a meeting with the Superintendent of MY Hospital and HoDs of Chest and TB Department, Medicine and Microbiology and directed them to prepare the ward with two ventilators and ensure availability of doctors and staff.
No facility to test Coronavirus in State
Even as the alert has been sounded for the deadly virus which has created panic in various countries, there is no facility for testing samples of the virus in the state.
“We will collect the throat swab samples of the suspected patients and will send it to National Institute of Virology in Pune. There is no such facility in the state to test the samples and the virus is also new for many experts,” the CMHO added.
What is Coronavirus?
Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.
Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people.
Symptoms of Coronavirus
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
WHO advisory to prevent disease: According to Dr Jadia, WHO has issued guidelines to prevent the disease from spreading which includes regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
AYUSH Department discusses ways to control disease: Meanwhile, Scientific Advisory Committee of AYUSH Department discussed ways of containing Coronavirus during a meeting at New Delhi on Tuesday.
Member of the committee Dr AK Dwivedi said that various issues were discussed including ways to treatment of Coronavirus through homoeopath. “As the exact reason for the disease is not known yet, its treatment should be done based on symptoms which include cough and cold and later pneumonia. Various effective medicines are available in homoeopath to treat these symptoms,” he said.
