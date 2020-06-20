Coronaphobia in times of Coronage: People approaching psychiatrists as fear of getting Covid-19 increases

Indore: These are tough times and it’s all about the mind. Nationwide lockdown due to Pandemic COVID-19 has not only affected people physically and economically but mentally in a major way. The impact of the disease is so high that psychiatrists are now increasing number of cases called ‘Coronaphobia’.

This terminology ‘coronaphobia’ has been derived by experts to define the feeling of emptiness, anxiety and fear in someone of getting COVID-19 or being infected by the same.

HoD of Psychiatry Department in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Ram Ghulam Razdan said, “The pandemic COVID-19 and the lockdown due to the same has had an adverse effect on people as cases of depression, anxiety and other issues are increasing. We are also seeing some patients who are medically and physically fit but have a fear psychosis that they might get afflicted by the infection.”

Sharing one of the cases, Dr Razdan said, “A 35-year-old man approached him with the complaint of having COVID-19. However, his reports were negative and he didn’t have any other disease as well. But the patient kept saying that he had COVID-19 and will die if not treated on time.”