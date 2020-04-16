Corona warriors: Epidemiologist from MP is taking the coronavirus by its hooks

Just as bulls have horns, the dreaded Covid-19 has hooks on its surface, which makes it very dangerous. According to experts the virus attaches these hooks like structure into the cells of its victims. However, for over a month, epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma is going the extra mile to quarantine Covid-19 suspect.

He is literally taking the dreaded virus by its hooks. He is collecting their samples, sending the samples to virology labs and conducting health check-ups of suspects at their home.

Dr Sharma is also leaving no stone unturned to motivate and help the suspects of coronavirus stay optimistic. In his own words, “I have screened several patients in the last couple of weeks. It is necessary that the suspects stay motivated, otherwise they might lose their will power.”

Dr Sharma leaves his house early in the morning to serve the patients, and comes back late at night. He is worried about his family and does not come home for lunch. His six year old daughter, Vachi and wife Deepanjali are cooperating with him and staying indoors.

Dr Sharma said that his routine has changed completely. He’s been providing training to all private doctors and nurses of the district, as he received from National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi. He also attends several video conferences and meetings with healthcare professionals. He has appealed to the people to strictly stay indoors and use masks and gloves when it is extremely important to step out.