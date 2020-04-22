Corona Warrior: These young girls from MP helping villagers in combatting coronavirus

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak a group of young girls of Panched village are leading by example as to how everyone should contribute in the times of crisis for the welfare of the society.

Girls of the village came forward during Covid-19 crisis for creating awareness amongst village residents about the precautions to be taken and save oneself from the dreaded attack of the Covid-19. The lesson of precautions taught by group of girls is also being followed in the agriculture operations in the village besides in the daily activities.

Panched village is situated about 18 kilometre from here having population of more than 7,000 and having more than 1000. Agriculture is the main activity of the village but in last one decade there is big social change in the village due to girls undergoing school education and many of them opting for higher education.

Panched village group of girls at the initiatives of the Gram Vikas Prasphutan Samiti Panched joined together hands realising the serious threats posed by Covid-19 if not timely understood the meaning of precautions by village residents.

They took up the responsibility of convincing village people particularly female residents as to what precautions to be taken during Covid-19 threats to save themselves, family members and Panched village ultimately. The task was also very important as “Ghoonghat Pratha” is still prevalent amongst a section of married women in the village.

Approach by the village girls proved very effective as it helped villager to grasp the advisory issued by the government instead of any other outside efforts said Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad district Coordinator Ratnesh Vijay.

As per information village girls got understood the meaning of the social distancing to the village people particularly village female residents as these girls were of the opinion that if the village female residents understood the importance of social distancing to save from Covid-19 then it will not be difficult task to follow the suit by others in the village. Village girls had very timely came into action and themselves realized that the only way to fight covid-19 disease seriousness is to convince village residents about the precautions which they termed as “Medicine”.

Information said that village girls while deciding to do something for the village to save it from Covid-19 went ahead step by step to get followed directives of the Government onCovid-19 cent percent by the village people. Group of Village girls succeeded in getting followed the need of frequent hand washing by any soap in particular, standing and talking with distance, not to assemble at one place without maintaining distance, immediate information of cough and cold to any one of them etc. Group of girls of Panched village also focused on the male members of the village and convinced them not to assemble at one place during leisure time.

The result of the efforts by the village girls was also visible at the time of distribution of the pension to the beneficiary women of the village. They were found observing social distancing while waiting for their turn. They also followed the tokens and sanitized their hands at the bank. At the ration distribution centre, arrangements were made by Group of village girls in association with Gram Vikas Prasphutan samiti for social distancing, sanitizing etc. After the efforts by village girls against Covid-19 villagers now have gained more confidence to defeat Covid-19.