Corona Update: 65 positive, two deaths in Indore

As many as 65 patients were found positive out of 3225 sample reports received on Wednesday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.2 percent and total number of patients reached to 34373. Two deaths were reported due to which total number of deaths reached to 685, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 419977. As many as 3149 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

Department has taken only 942 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen tests.

As many as 1950 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 31738 patients have been discharged so far.

142 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 142 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.