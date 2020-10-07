Corona Update: 469 test positive, 7 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 469 patients were found positive out of 2,255 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive cases was recorded at 20.8 percent and the total number of patients reached 27,759.

Seven deaths were also reported taking the total number of deaths to 615 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 3,24,387. As many as 1772 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

“We have taken as many as 2047 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said. As many as 4401 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 22742 patients have been discharged so far.

405 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 405 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.