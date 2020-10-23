Corona Update: 271 positive, six deaths in Indore

Indore: Out of 5,477 samples put to test, 271 returned positive on Friday. With the corona tally touched 33,054 and the rate of positive cases stood at 4.95%. Six deaths were also reported taking toll to 674. As many as 5189 samples were tested negative on Friday.

According to CMHO’s bulletin 3,71,796 samples were tested till Friday night. Department took only 1,398 more samples for testing as officials has put their trust in rapid antigen test.

As many as 3,479 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 28,901 patients have been discharged so far.

Besides, another 171 patients were added to discharged patients’ list on Friday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were patients were discharged but the information was not passed on to the department.