Corona Update: 263 positive cases, three deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 263 patients were found positive out of 5883 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.47 percent and total number of patients reached to 33317.

Three deaths were also reported taking toll to 677, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 377679. As many as 5603 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department has taken only 1180 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen test. As many as 3456 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 29184 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 177 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Saturday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.