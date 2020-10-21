Corona Update: 242 positive cases, three deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 242 patients were found positive out of 4774 sample reports received on Wednesday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.07 percent and total number of patients reached to 32532.

Three deaths were reported total number of deaths reached 667, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 356319. As many as 4522 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

Department has taken only 1148 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen test.

As many as 3515 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 28350 patients have been discharged so far.

118 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 118 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.