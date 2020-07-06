Corona Status of MP: 0 cases in Annupur and Mandla, active cases below 10 in 15 districts

Indore: Madhya Pradesh, which once was among top-5 states in coronavirus cases, is slowly defeating the deadly virus.

The health bulletin released by Madhya Pradesh government on Covid-19 revealed that as many as 15 out of 52 districts in the state have active cases in single digit.

SINGLE DIGIT STUNNER

The districts have reported less than 10 cases each include Raisen (2), Chhatarpur (5), Ashoknagar (9), Hoshangabad (1), Narsinghpur (5), Dindori (1), Sidhi (7), Shahdol (3), Jhabua (6), Sigrauli (6), Agar Malwa (2), Seoni (6), Niwari (3), Umaria (1) and, Alirajpur (5).

THE CIPHER ONES

The bulletin also revealed that two districts – Annupur and Mandla --have zero active cases.

Annupur so far saw 29 cases all of whom recovered whereas Mandla saw 6 cases out of which one died of the deadly disease.

Indore continues to remain the epicentre of the state in Coronaviurs cases though the active case number has come down to nearly 50 per cent in the last one month.

Though the number of daily cases has come down significantly in Indore, the number of active cases is still the highest in the state’s commercial capital which is seeing easing out of restrictions.

The number of active cases in Indore stands below 900 followed by Bhopal with over 551 cases.

Ujjain where the situation was alarming till last month, is left with merely 18 active cases.

Top-5 dist with active cases

Indore 867

Bhopal 551

Gwalior 423

Morena 249

Bhind 89