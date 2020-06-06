Corona Impact: People opting for health covers in Indore

Indore: During the Covid scenario, people have suddenly woken up to health issues and as a result, more and more people have been questioning and rather showing interest in getting health insurance policies.

It is in fact a good idea to get covered in these days. Going by the current lifestyle trends, people are more prone to get heart ailments and cholesterol etc. Some companies also offer health covers to families including parents. One issue that is of major concern is that parents with diabetes are at high risk to several diseases including Covid.

It is always advisable to get health insurance coverage at a young age to get the edge of the policies and also one has to keep in mind the waiting period as mentioned in most policies before you can avail of the facilities. However, some companies have attractive policies to cover senior citizens who are at risk.

Divisional manager of New India Insurance co ltd, PK Mehta, said, “There is a sudden rise of 10 per cent people who have recently taken a health insurance policy in the wake of COVID-19. Once you have your health policy, COVID-19 treatment is covered.”

Siddhart Burvey, employee of New India Insurance Co Ltd said, “Government provided guidelines under which all health policies should provide cover COVID-19 patients. There are no special terms and conditions for COVID-19 in any health policy”. Companies which provide health insurance or mediclaim to their employees take a minimum premium every month and provide an insurance policy to their enire families.

Free Press talked to a section of people who shared their opinions on health insurance policies and the need of the same, their excerpts

“My company has provided me and my family with healthcover. I am lucky that my the company has taken the responsibility. Health policy perks are of great help. It takes off my worries and can rely on the policy.”

- Ankit Jain, IT Professional

“I have two health policies. The investment is not much but the future is secured and we have huge coverage. One can never predict about the future and health is wealth hence in any eventuality, I am covered.”

- Pavan Carpenter, sports physiotherapist

“With health costs skyrocketing in the country, one must be cautious and opt for a health policy when young and obviously read the pros and cons before buying a policy. It is a need of the hour. It is an investment worth doing. It also helps in tax savings. Especially, for the middle class, such an investment is an excellent option.”

- Nitin Mohan Dehariya, Student activist and writer