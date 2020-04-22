Corona Impact: No mass prayers by Bohras during Ramzan

Shia Dawoodi Bohra community will keep their first ‘Roza’ today commemorating the month-long Ramzan that began from Wednesday evening. Following Islamic prayer timing, Ramzan began from Maghrib prayers.

The entire community has decided to seek blessings of Allah and pray that the country becomes free from coronavirus. This is the first time in 95 years that there will be no mass gathering and prayers offered in the month of Ramzan.

A 95-year-old senior member of the society Hassan Ali Saadiwala Sahab said, “There are spiritual rewards of fasting multiples during the month of Ramzan. Besides refraining from food and beverage, all the followers of Islam must shun tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behaviour. They devote themselves to the recitation of the Quran and immerse in charitable deeds.”

Talking about the month-long fasting, community coordinator Johar Manpurwala said, “This month-long devotion commemorates Muhammad’s first revelation and its annual observance is considered as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.” He added that this month that connects humans to the spiritual power.

“Where we pray is not important, this year, we all must urge Allah to help us in beating COVID-19 and save lives,” Manpurwala said.

Community representatives Mazhar Hussain Sethjiwala and Ali Asghar Bhopalwala said, “While hungry and thirsty throughout the fasting day, Muslims have a constant reminder of the suffering of the poor in less fortunate parts of the world. Staying at home during this holy month is a reminder for us of all the people, who are fighting COVID-19 in hospitals.”

Sehri, i.e. the morning meal eaten by followers of Islam before the sun has come up during Ramzan, will be eaten at 4:45 am on Thursday. Further, Iftar, i.e. evening meal eaten by the followers, will be done at 6:50 pm on Thursday.