Corona Impact in MP: Joining deadline for assistant professors, sports officers extended for third time

Department of Higher Education (DHE) has extended the deadline by about a fortnight for joining of newly appointed assistant professors, sports officers and librarians following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The deadline has been extended for the third time in last one month.

Exams for recruitment of assistant professors, sports officers and librarians were held in 2018 after a gab of nearly 25 years.

Despite their selections, the joining of selected candidates could not be done due to one or other technical reasons.

After many hiccups, the government finally issuing joining letters. While several joined colleges allocated to them, many still are still to report for joining.

The DHE issued letter to many newly recruited assistant professors, sports officers and librarians who were supposed to joining within 15 days from issuance of the letter.

The 15-day duration was ending either in last week of March or first week of April but due to lockdown following coronavirus the newly recruits could not reach colleges for joining.

They had sought time from the DHE for allowing them to join after lockdown period is over.

Partially accepting their request, the DHE has fixed new deadline for joining for April 30. But the Central government extended the lockdown till May 17 promoting DHE to extend the joining deadline to May 15.

Now, that the government announced lockdown 0.4, the DHE has to extend the joining date for the third time. The new joining deadline has been fixed for May 30.