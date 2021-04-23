CORONA IMPACT in Indore: Nema Samaj to use digital platform to condole death

Indore: Due to rising coronavirus cases and high death rate, Nema Samaj has taken an initiative to slash out ‘chalat uthavna’, i.e. moving funeral as well. Now, the concept of telephonic funeral is coming up in the city, as it is almost impossible to control crowd and ensure social distancing even in moving funerals in the city.
Several people have lost a loved ones in the last week, but gathering to pay obedience did not seem practically possible. In such a situation, Nema Samaj began and floated the idea of telephonic uthavna.
Until coronavirus is eliminated from the country, the Samaj has decided to ensure that no offline gathering will be organised. Instead, telephonic hours for paying obedience will be set on a particular day.
“We have to understand that with time everything changes and we must adapt, right now though we require each other’s support in handling such terrible news every day, we must also understand the consequences of not following corona protocols,” community representative Gopi Nema said.
He added that the idea was shared with all the community members and accepted unanimously. “We can support each other through prayers and provide consolation through digital media platforms for now,” Nema said.
Most communities are likely to follow this, as social media is used for most interactions since coronavirus outbreak. Other communities have also requested their loved ones, family members and friends to offer their obedience via various other modes and avoid gathering, especially as most people are passing away due to coronavirus infection, added Nema.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)