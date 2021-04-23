CORONA IMPACT in Indore: Nema Samaj to use digital platform to condole death

Indore: Due to rising coronavirus cases and high death rate, Nema Samaj has taken an initiative to slash out ‘chalat uthavna’, i.e. moving funeral as well. Now, the concept of telephonic funeral is coming up in the city, as it is almost impossible to control crowd and ensure social distancing even in moving funerals in the city.

Several people have lost a loved ones in the last week, but gathering to pay obedience did not seem practically possible. In such a situation, Nema Samaj began and floated the idea of telephonic uthavna.

Until coronavirus is eliminated from the country, the Samaj has decided to ensure that no offline gathering will be organised. Instead, telephonic hours for paying obedience will be set on a particular day.