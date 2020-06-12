Corona Impact: Green cover improves, sapling survival rate up, says MP forest department

Indore: Lockdown has proven to be a bliss for nature as you can experience with fresh air and greener surroundings, but that’s not it, sapling survival has also seen a major boost as a result of which the massive annual plantation drive carried out by the forest department during monsoon won't be done this year.

“This year, we have not received any target for 2020 to plant saplings like every year, rather we will only be working on casualty replacement,” divisional forest officer (DFO) TS Suliya said. He added that they have received instructions to work on casualties, i.e. replace saplings that might have failed to survive due to number of reasons.

“Survival of saplings depends on various reasons including transportation, weather, moisture, area, temperature, pests and general ecosystem,” Suliya said. This year, with lockdown, the general ecosystem of the urban areas has also healed from air, water and land pollution.

“We will be planting only 3 lakh saplings this monsoon, which is about 20 per cent of last year’s figure,” Suliya said. He explained these 3 lakh saplings will help in countering any casualties from last year’s plantation.

“This year, we can actually witness a change in the city, as those areas, which were normally barren and dry due to harsh summers and increased pollution are green and flourishing,” Suliya said.